LSEG Commences £1 Billion Share Buyback Programme

The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) has launched a £1 billion share buyback programme, following the release of its interim results for the first half of 2025.

Under the initiative, LSEG has entered into an irrevocable agreement with Goldman Sachs International to repurchase ordinary shares on its behalf.

Acting as riskless principal, Goldman Sachs will carry out the purchases on the London Stock Exchange and Turquoise Equities Trading, in line with pre-set parameters.

The firm said the programme begins immediately and is scheduled to conclude by 19 December 2025.

Shares acquired by Goldman Sachs will be on-sold to LSEG and held in treasury. The stated aim of the buyback is to reduce the company’s share capital.

The buyback will be executed under the authority granted by shareholders at LSEG’s annual general meeting on 1 May 2025, which authorised the repurchase of up to 53,060,997 shares.

As of 4 August, 50,799,470 shares remain available for repurchase under that mandate.

This marks the second buyback programme conducted by LSEG this year, following the completion of a previous initiative with Morgan Stanley in June.