Kraken Buys Capitalise.ai to Add No-Code Automation to Kraken Pro

Kraken revealed on Wednesday that it has acquired the assets and technology of Capitalise.ai, describing the company as a “pioneer of no-code trading automation.”

The move is said to be aimed at broadening access to advanced trading tools through its Kraken Pro platform.

Founded in 2015, Capitalise.ai built a natural-language system that converts everyday text into executable trading strategies.

Its platform uses proprietary language models and big data infrastructure to process real-time and historical data across equities, crypto, FX, futures and options.

A phased rollout of Capitalise.ai’s functionality within Kraken Pro is expected to begin later this year.

The integration is expected to allow users to design, test and automate complex trading strategies in natural language, eliminating the need for programming expertise.

Kraken said the technology will make it easier for traders of all backgrounds to access and deploy sophisticated approaches across both digital and traditional asset classes.

“This acquisition gives Kraken Pro clients a powerful new way to act on ideas in real time—testing, optimizing, and executing bespoke strategies with unprecedented speed and confidence,” said Shannon Kurtas, Head of Exchange at Kraken.

“Capitalise.ai’s technology transforms how people interact with financial data—breaking down barriers that have long kept scalable, advanced strategies in the hands of a few. This is a major leap forward in democratizing access to pro-grade trading tools.”

Capitalise.ai’s co-founders, Amir Shiovich and Shahar Rabin, together with core product and engineering staff, will join Kraken to continue developing automation technology within the Kraken Pro business unit.