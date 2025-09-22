HKEX and Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange Sign MOU to Boost Market Connectivity

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) announced last week that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) aimed at strengthening cross-border collaboration and expanding investment opportunities between the two markets.

The agreement, signed during the Global Investopia conference in Hong Kong, will see the exchanges explore cooperation in areas including Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), ESG-related products, cross listings and market promotion.

It builds on the addition of ADX to HKEX’s list of recognised stock exchanges last year.

HKEX Chief Executive Officer Bonnie Y Chan said the partnership underscored the importance of deepening ties with the Middle East.

“This arrangement marks a significant step in enhancing cross-border market connectivity and facilitating capital flows between Hong Kong and the Middle East. By working closely with ADX, we aim to unlock new investment opportunities, strengthen market infrastructure, and meet the evolving needs of global issuers and investors,” Chan said.

ADX Group Chief Executive Officer Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi added that the deal would help broaden access and deepen liquidity.

“By advancing cross-listings, developing innovative products such as ETFs and indices, and creating practical channels for multi-market access, we will broaden investment opportunities and deepen liquidity.

“This partnership strengthens ADX’s global footprint and reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a dynamic financial centre committed to sustainable growth and shared prosperity,” he said.

The MOU reflects HKEX’s wider strategy of fostering stronger links with Middle Eastern investors, who have increasingly acted as cornerstone backers in Hong Kong IPOs.