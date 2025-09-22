Euronext Unveils Mini-Futures on European Government Bonds

Euronext announced Monday that it has launched a new suite of fixed income derivatives, introducing the first mini-sized, cash-settled futures on key European government bonds.

The initiative is said to mark a significant step in the exchange’s expansion into the fixed income derivatives market.

The products, listed on Euronext Derivatives Milan, cover the 10-year OAT, Bund, Bono, and BTP, as well as the first-ever 30-year BTP.

The firm said that each contract carries a notional size of €25,000 and is cash-settled, making them accessible to a wider pool of investors.

They added that the derivatives will be supported by Euronext Clearing, which provides robust risk management capabilities.

Anthony Attia, Global Head of Derivatives and Post Trade at Euronext, said: “This initiative is central to our ‘Innovate for Growth 2027’ strategic plan, which aims to leverage Euronext’s unique presence across the trading value chain to develop truly innovative products that meet evolving market demand. The launch of this offering comes at a crucial time for the European fixed income ecosystem, which is currently experiencing high volatility levels.”

The exchange said the mini-futures were designed with retail investors in mind but would also serve asset managers and institutional participants seeking precise tools for hedging or exposure to sovereign bonds.

By offering a smaller contract size, the products aim to provide greater flexibility and accessibility.

Market makers have already committed to providing liquidity from launch, ensuring smooth trading conditions. The new offering builds on Euronext’s trading and clearing infrastructure and its existing bond markets, MTS and MOT, reinforcing its position in European financial markets.