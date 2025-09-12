Euronext to Join France’s CAC 40 Index

Euronext will enter France’s blue-chip CAC 40 Index on 22 September, marking a milestone in the exchange group’s transformation since its 2014 initial public offering.

The inclusion follows the quarterly review of the CAC family of indices by the Scientific Committee.

The company, which operates regulated markets in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Milan, Oslo and Paris, has seen its market capitalisation rise from €1.4 billion at IPO to €14.5 billion as of August 2025.

Over the same period, annual revenue has more than tripled to €1.6 billion, while adjusted EBITDA has climbed from €225.4 million to more than €1 billion.

Euronext’s expansion has included the 2021 acquisition of the Borsa Italiana Group, which paved the way for its entry into the CAC Next 20, and a July 2025 announcement of plans to extend its federal model to Athens.

The group now spans the full capital markets value chain, from listing and trading to clearing, settlement, custody and technology solutions.

Stéphane Boujnah, chief executive officer and chairman of the managing board, said: “Our inclusion in the CAC 40 is a testament to the remarkable journey we have undertaken since our IPO in June 2014.

“Since then, we have accelerated our growth through strategic acquisitions, geographic expansion, and diversification into new asset classes, trading and post-trade services, and SaaS solutions.”

Boujnah added that the move “illustrates the resilience of our business model” and reflects the company’s “unwavering commitment to transparency, innovation and excellence.”