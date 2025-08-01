Euronext Q2 Revenue Rises 12.8%

Euronext posted record results for the second quarter of 2025, with the firm revealing that revenue and income rose 12.8% year on year to €465.8 million, driven by organic growth, acquisitions and favourable market conditions.

Non-volume-related revenue accounted for 58% of total income, covering 161% of underlying operating expenses excluding depreciation and amortisation.

Securities Services revenue rose 6.5% to €86.2 million, while Capital Markets and Data Solutions revenue increased 12% to €165.4 million, aided by the acquisition of Admincontrol and continued expansion in advanced data and tech services.

Volume-related income also grew amid high volatility. Fixed income, currencies and commodities (FICC) markets revenue surged 20.1% to €87.7 million, and equity markets revenue climbed 9.5% to €106.2 million.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 15.8% to €297.3 million, with an EBITDA margin of 63.8%. Adjusted net income reached €204.4 million, up 23.8%, and adjusted earnings per share rose 27% to €2.02.

Euronext said it continued to invest in growth while maintaining cost discipline. It also expanded its Nordic footprint with the acquisition of Admincontrol and is preparing to migrate Nasdaq Nordic’s power futures business in 2026.

On 31 July, the group announced a voluntary share exchange offer to acquire ATHEX, valuing the Greek exchange at approximately €412.8 million.

CEO Stéphane Boujnah said the move would “expand our integrated model across Europe to deliver the Savings and Investments Union.”