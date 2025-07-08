Euronext Launches First Phase of Multi-Year Repo Expansion Initiative

Euronext has launched the Repo Foundation, the initial stage of a multi-year strategy aimed at transforming Europe’s secured financing landscape.

The initiative marks a significant expansion of Euronext’s clearing capabilities and is considered a key element of its Innovate for Growth 2027 plan.

Announced on July 8, the company explained that the Repo Foundation aims to expand access to repo markets, improve collateral use, and challenge legacy clearing models.

It builds on Euronext’s established presence in Italian government bond repos and opens the platform to international participants for the first time.

Clearing is now available for Spanish, Portuguese, and Irish government bonds, with French, German, Dutch, and Belgian coverage to follow later this year.

“The structure of the European repo market is shifting,” said Anthony Attia, Global Head of Derivatives and Post Trade at Euronext. “Firms are demanding more than access — they need real solutions that support capital efficiency, reduce costs, simplify operations, and align with evolving regulatory requirements.”

The initiative responds to regulatory reforms such as EMIR 3.0 and growing scrutiny over collateral and liquidity frameworks.

By 2026, Euronext plans to offer cross-margining, broader sovereign coverage, General Collateral baskets, and sponsored access for buyside firms.

Euronext is also said to be integrating triparty agents, starting with Euroclear and Clearstream, to improve collateral mobility.