Euronext Clearing’s Collateral Management Capabilities to Be Strengthened Through Clearstream Partnership

On Monday, Euronext and Clearstream announced a new partnership aimed at significantly enhancing Euronext Clearing’s collateral management services across repo and other asset classes.

The collaboration is expected to strengthen Euronext Clearing’s infrastructure. The companies said it will provide scalable and efficient clearing solutions for European and international market participants.

Under the agreement, Clearstream will serve as a triparty agent (TPA) for Euronext Clearing, offering advanced collateral management capabilities.

The firm added that clients are set to benefit from automated, flexible, and operationally streamlined solutions that will improve margin and balance sheet optimisation.

Clearstream will act as an independent third party, handling collateral selection, valuation, and substitution to ensure compliance and minimise operational complexities.

Additionally, Clearstream will manage settlement and custody services, provide regulatory reporting, and support liquidity and risk management objectives. The enhanced service is scheduled to go live in November 2025.

Anthony Attia, Global Head of Derivatives and Post-Trade at Euronext, stated that the collaboration “marks an important step in the execution of our ‘Innovate for Growth 2027’ strategy.”

The alliance is also said to support the upcoming launch of Euronext Clearing’s Repo Expansion Initiative, the Repo Foundation, in June 2025.

Sam Riley, CEO at Clearstream Securities Services, emphasised their commitment to empowering clients with reliable and scalable solutions in unpredictable financial markets.