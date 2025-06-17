Euroclear Partners with Meritsoft and Taskize to Launch AI Service

On Monday, Euroclear announced a partnership with Meritsoft and Taskize to launch EasyFocus+, a next-generation, AI-powered platform designed to streamline securities settlement and support the industry’s shift to T+1 settlement across Europe.

Running on Microsoft Cloud, the firm explained that EasyFocus+ will deliver real-time data, predictive analytics, and exception resolution across Euroclear’s network of Central Securities Depositories (CSDs), which handle over 60% of EU settlements.

The initiative is said to be a key step in Euroclear’s strategy to foster a harmonised, pan-European settlement experience and advance the EU’s Savings and Investments Union (SIU).

Furthermore, Euroclear states that the system integrates Meritsoft’s Instruction Tracking and Exception Management (ITEM) solution with Taskize’s collaboration platform, providing clients with a unified view of their settlement instructions.

They expect the platform to enable users to reduce failures, pinpoint recurring issues, and benchmark performance both internally and across the market.

“As the industry adapts to evolving regulations such as T+1, we are leveraging leading-edge technologies like Microsoft Cloud and AI technology to ensure the market is not only prepared but a step ahead,” said Isabelle Delorme, Head of Product Strategy and Innovation at Euroclear.

Helen Adair of Taskize added that the platform “turns trade data into actionable insights” and enables faster resolution of exceptions, while Cognizant’s John Da Gama-Rose called the collaboration “a pivotal moment for the industry.”