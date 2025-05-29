Euroclear and Marketnode Partner On Fund Order and Processing Solution

Euroclear and Marketnode have launched a joint end-to-end fund order and processing solution, the companies announced on Wednesday.

The solution is aimed at streamlining the investment fund landscape in Singapore.

The new offering combines Euroclear’s global fund platform, FundsPlace, with Marketnode’s blockchain-enabled infrastructure, Fundnode. The companies said it is expected to simplify the lifecycle of retail and institutional fund orders.

The service aims to reduce manual processing, improve reconciliation, and accelerate settlement times.

“This milestone marks an important step in our journey as we continue to scale our funds market infrastructure in Asia-Pacific and beyond,” said Rehan Ahmed, CEO of Marketnode. “The integration with Euroclear FundsPlace will provide our clients with a powerful toolset to unlock new business opportunities in public and private funds.”

The collaboration builds on Euroclear’s strategic investment in Marketnode in 2024 and supports its broader global funds strategy.

Euroclear clients can now access Marketnode’s services for retail cash and pension fund flows, while Marketnode participants gain entry to Euroclear’s international distribution network.

Philippe Laurensy, CEO Asia-Pacific at Euroclear, said the partnership would “enhance access to investment funds in Singapore and expand our global reach,” adding that the two firms share an ambition to develop a “robust, industry-wide standard” for the region’s fund ecosystem.

Marketnode is backed by SGX Group, Temasek, and HSBC, alongside Euroclear’s more recent investment.