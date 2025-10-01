Deutsche Börse Partners with Chainlink to Bring Market Data Onchain

Deutsche Börse Group announced Wednesday that its Market Data + Services division has partnered with Chainlink to make its regulated market data available on blockchain networks for the first time, marking what the company calls a major step in bridging traditional and digital finance.

The collaboration is said to enable the publication of 41 selected real-time data points from Deutsche Börse’s trading venues, including Xetra, Eurex, 360T and Tradegate.

Covering a range of asset classes such as equities, derivatives and foreign exchange, the information will now be accessible to more than 2,400 blockchain-based applications via Chainlink’s DataLink service.

By providing trusted, high-quality data onchain, the initiative is expected to support financial institutions and developers in building regulated digital financial products on the same information used in traditional markets.

“Partnering with Chainlink to publish Deutsche Börse Group’s trusted market data onchain for the first time marks a major milestone in connecting traditional and blockchain-based financial markets,” said Alireza Dorfard, managing director and head of Market Data + Services at Deutsche Börse Group.

“By making our data from Xetra, Eurex, 360T and Tradegate accessible onchain through the Chainlink data standard, we are empowering global financial institutions to build the next generation of regulated financial products on the same high-quality data that underpins today’s markets.”

The move forms part of Deutsche Börse’s wider digital assets strategy, which integrates trading, settlement, and custody through its businesses, including 360T, Crypto Finance, Clearstream, and DBAG, offering regulated solutions to both institutional clients and crypto-native firms.