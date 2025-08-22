Deutsche Börse Group Opens Technology and Operations Hub in Hyderabad

Deutsche Börse Group revealed in a release Thursday that it has inaugurated a new Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad, India, to accelerate digital transformation and strengthen its worldwide operations.

The German stock exchange operator said the centre will serve as a strategic hub for technology and innovation, supporting capital markets platforms as well as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, enterprise IT and cloud engineering.

The firm added that it complements its existing global IT hubs and is expected to play a key role in its long-term digital agenda.

“Our Hyderabad office allows us to access one of the most important technology talent pools in the world,” said Christoph Böhm, Chief Information and Chief Operating Officer of Deutsche Börse Group. “We are looking forward to accelerating our long-term digital agenda, support technology innovation, and enhance service continuity across global operations with the new Hyderabad colleagues in our One Global Team.”

The Hyderabad GCC is expected to expand rapidly, with plans to recruit several hundred employees across a range of technology and operational functions.

The location was chosen for its status as one of India’s fastest-growing technology hubs, offering access to a deep pool of skilled professionals.

To establish and scale the centre, Deutsche Börse Group has partnered with ANSR, a global specialist in building and managing capability centres for multinational enterprises.

Lalit Ahuja, Founder and Chief Executive of ANSR, said: “Deutsche Börse Group’s expansion into Hyderabad further underscores the strategic shift global enterprises are making to leverage India as a hub for building future-ready capabilities.”