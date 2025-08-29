Compagnie Financière Tradition Reports Strong First-Half Growth on Market Volatility

Compagnie Financière Tradition has posted a strong first-half performance for 2025, driven by heightened market volatility and solid revenue growth across asset classes and regions.

The Swiss-based interdealer broker reported consolidated revenue, including joint ventures, of CHF 632.1 million for the six months, up 12.3% at constant exchange rates compared with the same period last year. Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 27.3% to CHF 114.7m, lifting the margin to 18.1% from 16.0% in 2024.

Group net profit attributable to shareholders was CHF 70.2m, an increase of 20.4% at constant exchange rates, while basic earnings per share rose to CHF 9.14 from CHF 7.98. Reported revenue excluding joint ventures also advanced, climbing 10.8% at constant exchange rates to CHF 580.1m.

The group highlighted growth in both its interdealer broking (IDB) business, which saw revenues climb 11.2% to CHF 607.6m, and its online forex trading operations in Japan, which surged 47.6% to CHF 24.5m.

Despite foreign exchange headwinds and increased interest expenses from bond refinancing, the company maintained a robust balance sheet with net cash of CHF 278.3m as of 30 June, up 22.1% year-on-year.

Looking ahead, Compagnie Financière Tradition said it would continue pursuing organic growth, with a focus on hybrid brokerage solutions, data services, and digitalisation initiatives. The group said its strong capital position leaves it well-placed to capture further opportunities amid ongoing uncertainty in global markets.