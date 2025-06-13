Coinbase to Launch One Card on the American Express Network

Coinbase has announced the upcoming launch of its first credit card, the Coinbase One Card, which will operate on the American Express network and offer up to 4% back in bitcoin on every purchase.

Unveiled at Coinbase’s State of Crypto Conference, the card will be issued by First Electronic Bank and provided in partnership with fintech firm Cardless.

Coinbase added that it will be available exclusively to U.S.-based members of Coinbase One. The full launch is expected this autumn.

Will Stredwick, senior vice president of Global Network Services at American Express, said on stage: “In today’s world, we see real potential in the combination of Coinbase and crypto with the Powerful Backing of American Express.

“The Coinbase One Card will offer crypto rewards alongside unique benefits, offers, experiences, and protections.”

The partnership marks another move by American Express to engage with the digital asset space. Luke Gebb, executive vice president of Amex Digital Labs, commented: “Our focus is on practical, compliant applications that create long-term value for customers. The new Coinbase One Card will benefit from Amex’s secure, innovative network.”

The launch combines traditional card infrastructure with crypto-native rewards, and reflects growing interest in digital currencies within mainstream payments systems.