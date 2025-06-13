Coinbase Announces New Coinbase Business Platform

On Thursday, Coinbase unveiled its new Coinbase Business platform, designed for startups and small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

The crypto exchange stated that the platform provides a streamlined approach to managing crypto payments, assets, and financial workflows.

Launching later this year, Coinbase Business said it aims to address longstanding inefficiencies in traditional finance by leveraging the speed and scalability of crypto.

Businesses will be able to send and receive payments instantly, automate payouts, and manage digital assets from a single secure account.

“Coinbase Business is your crypto operating account – a secure, compliant platform for startups and small businesses,” said Coinbase.

The company added that the platform supports instant settlements and seamless integration with existing software via APIs.

In addition to payment functionality, Coinbase Business users will be able to trade and manage crypto directly from their account, with multi-user access and institutional-grade security.

Funds held in USDC will earn up to 4.1% APY, offering passive income while maintaining liquidity.

Coinbase said it has also prioritised ease of use, offering a no-fee, self-serve application process that promises approval in as little as two days.

For accounting, the platform is expected to support integrations with QuickBooks and Xero through partners, including Cointracker and CryptoTaxCalculator.