CME’s Interest Rate Futures Open Interest Hits a New Record

CME Group said open interest in its interest rate futures reached a record 40,031,688 contracts on 13 August, highlighting strong demand for hedging and price discovery tools across the yield curve.

The same day, open interest in U.S. Treasury futures and options hit 31,615,333 contracts, while SOFR futures open interest reached 13,738,220 contracts, both all-time highs.

CME also recorded 3,526 large open interest holders in interest rate futures, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s 29 July Commitment of Traders report.

“New open interest records in our interest rate, U.S. Treasury and SOFR contracts highlight the market’s growing need for risk management and price discovery across the yield curve,” said Mike Dennis, CME Group’s global head of fixed income.

“As clients navigate global uncertainty and shifting views on monetary policy, they are continuing to rely on our interest rate complex for precise hedging tools with deep liquidity and significant capital efficiencies.”

CME Group, the world’s largest derivatives marketplace, offers futures and options across U.S. Treasuries, SOFR, Fed Funds, TBAs, credit and more.

Its U.S. Treasury and SOFR contracts trade on the CME Globex platform alongside BrokerTec cash securities.