CME Group Posts Second-Highest August Trading Volumes, Boosted by Crypto Records

CME Group revealed this week that it recorded its second-highest August average daily volume (ADV) at 28.1 million contracts, just shy of the record 31.7 million set a year earlier.

The derivatives exchange highlighted particularly strong growth in cryptocurrency products, which reached a record 411,000 contracts per day, equivalent to $14.9 billion notional.

Within this segment, Micro Ether futures posted a record monthly ADV of 271,000 contracts, while Ether futures reached a record 27,000 contracts.

Interest rate products continued to dominate activity, averaging 16.2 million contracts daily. Gains were led by Ultra 10-Year U.S. Treasury futures, up 10% year-on-year to 1 million contracts, and 30-Day Fed Funds futures, which rose 6% to 517,000 contracts.

Equity index products averaged 6.3 million contracts, with micro-sized contracts accounting for nearly 39% of this total. Micro E-mini equity index futures and options saw an ADV of 2.5 million contracts.

Agricultural markets recorded an ADV of 1.9 million contracts, with notable increases in soybean futures, up 33% to 274,000 contracts, and corn options, which rose 62% to 134,000 contracts. Metals averaged 688,000 contracts, with Micro Gold futures advancing 54% to 190,000 contracts. Energy products registered 2.2 million contracts.

Repo markets also recorded new milestones. BrokerTec U.S. Repo average daily notional value rose 29% to a record $380 billion, while European Repo advanced 3% to €281.3 billion.

CME said customer average collateral balances for the three months ending July 2025 stood at $132.5 billion in cash and $148.8 billion in non-cash collateral.