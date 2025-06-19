CME Announces Launch of Futures on Mexico’s IPC Index

CME Group said this week that it plans to launch E-mini S&P BMV IPC Index futures on August 18, pending regulatory approval.

The S&P BMV IPC Index is Mexico’s main equity index. It tracks the most liquid stocks listed on Bolsa Mexicana de Valores (BMV).

CME says the new contracts will offer investors more efficient access to the Mexican equity market, tracking the performance of the S&P BMV IPC Index.

The IPC Index is compiled by S&P Dow Jones Indices and the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores (BMV). It serves as a key benchmark for both local and international investors.

“Our E-mini S&P BMV IPC Index futures will offer market participants a more efficient way to access the Mexican equity market’s overall performance via a single futures contract,” said Paul Woolman, Global Head of Equity Products at CME Group.

He added that the new product could enhance trading strategies and benefit from cross-margining across other CME Group asset classes.

Tim Brennan of S&P Dow Jones Indices said the launch marks an important step in expanding the reach of Latin America’s longest-standing investable equity index.

“S&P Dow Jones Indices is excited to expand the utilization of its indices in global financial markets, serving as essential building blocks to support a healthy and liquid ecosystem of products that are tracking its trusted benchmarks,” he said.

Jorge Alegría, CEO of BMV Group, welcomed the initiative, noting that it “aims to deliver meaningful benefits to our domestic cash and derivatives markets by connecting liquidity pools and improving market depth.”