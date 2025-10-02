Clearstream Extends Vyntra Partnership to Boost Transaction Transparency

Clearstream, part of Deutsche Börse Group, has signed an extended agreement with Vyntra to enhance transaction observability and strengthen customer experience.

The deal was formalised at the Sibos conference in Frankfurt, underscoring its strategic importance.

As one of the world’s leading providers of post-trade services, Clearstream faces growing transaction volumes and operational complexity.

The company said the extended partnership with Vyntra reflects its commitment to next-generation technology as it seeks to maintain its reputation for reliability and client service.

Vyntra, formed from the merger of Intix and NetGuardians, provides financial institutions with real-time intelligence across the transaction lifecycle.

Its platform delivers end-to-end visibility, turning historical and live data into actionable insights while supporting compliance and financial crime prevention across fast-moving payment channels.

Through the agreement, Vyntra will supply Clearstream with advanced telemetry and business activity monitoring, enabling real-time oversight of multiple transaction flows.

Features such as anomaly detection and dynamic alerting will help mitigate risks before they impact clients, the firms said.

“This agreement with Clearstream demonstrates our shared focus for excellence in transaction observability and client experience,” said Vyntra CEO Joël Winteregg. “With real-time visibility and intelligent monitoring, Vyntra gives institutions like Clearstream the confidence to manage complex transaction flows while enhancing customer trust.”

Clearstream COO Berthold Kracke added: “Our expanded partnership with Vyntra underscores our commitment to operational excellence. It equips us with advanced tools and insights to navigate the growing complexities of the post-trade landscape and ensure a seamless and resilient customer experience.”