Cboe trading volumes rise in January 2020

Exchange holding company Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe) released report on its turnover for January 2020.

ADV in total options trading at C2 Options Exchange (C2) reached a monthly record with more than 934,900 contracts, up by 25% from January 2019. EDGX Options Exchange (EDGX) also set a monthly trading record with ADV of more than 827,000 contracts, registering a rise of 17% from January 2019.

ADV in Mini-SPX options trading reached more than 124,700 contracts. Mini-SPX options are 1/10th the size of the standard S&P 500 Index (SPX) options contract and are listed on both Cboe Options Exchange and Cboe EDGX Options Exchange.

ADV in n futures on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) came to 275,380 contracts, up with 17% from January 2019

Full Amount ADV on Cboe FX reached a new time high with $9.0B.

