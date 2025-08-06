Cboe says SPX and Mini-SPX Index options set monthly volume records in July 0DTE trading

Cboe Global Markets said Tuesday that its S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Mini-SPX Index (XSP) options hit monthly volume records for zero-days-to-expiry (0DTE) trading in July, as demand surged for intraday index exposure.

In the exchange’s trading volume update for July, it said SPX options recorded an average daily volume (ADV) of 2.2 million contracts in 0DTE trades, while XSP options reached an ADV of 60,000 contracts, both setting new monthly records.

On July 31, SPX options also marked their third most active trading day on record, with 4.8 million contracts changing hands.

Cboe’s update showed a year-on-year increase in average daily index options volume of 8%, rising to 4.47 million contracts. Multiply-listed options ADV rose 9.6% from the prior year to 12.2 million contracts.

Across other asset classes, Cboe’s on-exchange U.S. equities volume grew nearly 40% year-on-year to 1.79 billion matched shares. Off-exchange matched volume climbed almost 85% to 141 million shares.

European equities trading also reached new highs. Cboe Europe Equities posted record market shares for both overall trading (26.6%) and continuous trading (34.7%).

In global foreign exchange, Cboe reported an average daily notional volume of $48.5 billion, up 6.4% from July 2024.

Futures trading volumes declined, with average daily contracts down 33.3% year-on-year, partly reflecting the transition of digital futures to the Cboe Futures Exchange earlier this year.

Cboe’s monthly volume and market share figures reflect activity across its global derivatives and securities exchange network.