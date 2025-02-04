Cboe Plans to Launch 24×5 US Equities Trading

Cboe Global Markets announced it plans to introduce 24-hour, five-days-a-week (24×5) trading for US equities on its EDGX Equities Exchange.

The exchange said the expansion aims to meet increasing global demand for extended trading access, particularly from investors in Asia-Pacific markets such as Hong Kong, Japan, and Australia.

Oliver Sung, Head of North American Equities at Cboe, stated, “We continue to hear from market participants globally – particularly those in Asia Pacific markets like Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, Singapore and Australia – that they want greater access to U.S. equities trading and need trusted venues that can offer transparency, robust liquidity and efficient price discovery.”

He added that Cboe’s global infrastructure and experience in round-the-clock trading position it well to support this initiative.

Currently, Cboe facilitates early trading hours on EDGX, with trading available from 4:00 am to 8:00 pm ET.

The planned expansion would make all listed NMS stocks tradable 24 hours a day, Monday to Friday, allowing investors to respond to macroeconomic events in real time and better manage risk.

Cboe said it has also been increasing its market data distribution to customers in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, ensuring access to real-time pricing.

The company’s Cboe One U.S. Equities Feed already consolidates market data from its four U.S. equities exchanges, which collectively handle over 21% of on-exchange trading.

Cboe added that the move is still subject to approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and industry collaboration to ensure operational readiness.