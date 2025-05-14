Cboe Expands Data Vantage Sales Team: Hires Junichi Nakagawa and Samuel Zou as Sales Directors

Cboe Global Markets has appointed Junichi Nakagawa and Samuel Zou as Sales Directors for its Data Vantage business in the Asia Pacific region.

The firm said the move reflects growing demand for market data and analytics across the region.

Mr. Nakagawa, based in Japan, will focus on market data sales, while Mr. Zou, based in Singapore, will lead the growth of analytics and indices services.

Their appointments are part of Cboe’s strategy to strengthen its presence in Asia Pacific and support investors seeking enhanced access to U.S. and European capital markets.

Mr. Nakagawa joins from Nasdaq and brings experience from SBI Securities and Mizuho Securities. Mr. Zou previously held roles at FactSet, Refinitiv and IHS Markit.

“We continue to see strong demand from Asia Pacific investors for Cboe’s Data Vantage products as they seek enhanced access and exposure to global markets,” said Adam Inzirillo, Global Head of Cboe Data Vantage. “The addition of Junichi and Samuel will help enable us to build on this momentum.”

The announcement follows a strong first quarter for the firm, with 55% of new Data Vantage sales coming from outside the U.S.

Cboe has also received regulatory approval to distribute its market data in China and is preparing to offer 24/5 trading in U.S. equities.