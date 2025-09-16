Bourse Direct Partners with Euroclear to Expand ETF Access for French Retail Investors

Bourse Direct announced Monday that it has become the first retail broker to establish a direct link with Euroclear Bank, strengthening access to international exchange-traded funds (iETFs) for French retail investors.

The partnership will allow Bourse Direct to streamline ETF settlement and broaden its offering, using Euroclear’s market infrastructure to support safer and more efficient investing.

The iETF model, which underpins more than 80% of European ETFs, consolidates distribution and execution into a single pool of liquidity across currencies.

This structure is said to be designed to simplify access and reduce risk for investors, whether trading on exchanges or over the counter.

Sebastien Danloy, Chief Business Officer at Euroclear, said: “We are delighted to join forces with Bourse Direct to offer French retail investors easy access to a large range of UCITS ETFs. The choice of Bourse Direct demonstrates that Euroclear is well placed to further support the growing interest in ETFs.

“As a trusted financial market infrastructure, we aim to simplify access for investors to financial instruments and support long-term investment across Europe, in line with Europe’s Savings & Investment Union objectives.”

Catherine Nini, Chair of the Management Board of Bourse Direct, added: “Our association with Euroclear enables us to further expand our ETF offering to meet the growing demand from retail investors for innovative and diversified financial instruments. Collaborating with a trusted European leader in market infrastructure ensures a high level of efficiency and reliability for our clients.”

The development reinforces Euroclear’s role as a neutral, pan-European provider of financial infrastructure.