American Century Investments Becomes the Latest ETF Issuer at SIX Swiss Exchange

American Century Investments has become the 32nd issuer of Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) on SIX Swiss Exchange, listing its first product, the AVANTIS Global Small Cap Value UCITS ETF, on Friday.

SIX said in a release that the newly listed ETF, launched under the firm’s quantitative investment unit Avantis Investors, is actively managed and aims to outperform the MSCI World Small Cap Value Index.

It targets small-cap companies from developed markets, prioritising those with lower valuations and higher profitability. The ETF trades in US dollars.

“With American Century Investments, the 32nd ETF issuer lists its products at SIX Swiss Exchange, broadening the choice for investors,” said SIX.

Gregor Braun, Head of Cash Market Sales at SIX said the firm “continues to focus on increasing our attractiveness for new issuers and supporting them in accessing Switzerland’s unique investor base.”

Richard Adams, Head of EMEA at American Century Investments, said: “We are excited to bring this low-cost, well-diversified strategy to Switzerland and broaden our offerings in Europe.

“Our mission is – and always has been – to help investors build better portfolios.”

Including this latest addition, there are now 2,017 ETFs listed on SIX, with nearly 10% being actively managed. ETF trading turnover has reached CHF 60.3 billion so far this year, up 76% compared to the same period in 2024. Turnover in active ETFs has more than tripled year-on-year.