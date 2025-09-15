EQT Launches ELTIF Evergreen Fund to Widen Access to Private Markets

EQT has introduced a European Long-Term Investment Fund (ELTIF) within its Nexus evergreen product suite, expanding access to private markets for non-professional individual investors across the EU and EEA.

The firm said in a release on Monday that the new vehicle, EQT Nexus ELTIF Private Equity, is designed to provide exposure to a globally diversified portfolio of EQT’s Private Capital strategies, spanning healthcare, technology, and services.

It is said to represent a significant step in the firm’s European Private Wealth strategy, supporting new distribution partnerships in key growth markets.

The company explained that the ELTIF framework, created under European Union legislation, is aimed at funnelling capital into long-term, illiquid asset classes such as private equity, infrastructure and real estate.

Compared with traditional private market structures, it reportedly allows a broader range of investors to participate, with lower minimum investment thresholds.

Like EQT’s existing evergreen platform, the fund will be available through private banks and wealth platforms, with third-party subscriptions set to open in November 2025.

It offers individual investors access to a portfolio similar to that of institutional investors, covering early-stage, growth and buyout investments across Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific.

Peter Beske Nielsen, Global Head of Private Wealth & Evergreen Solutions at EQT, said: “The launch of EQT Nexus ELTIF Private Equity is an exciting evolution of EQT’s European Private Wealth offering, paving the way for new strategic distribution partnerships and client segments that are meaningfully under-allocated to private markets.”

With the addition of this fund, EQT’s evergreen platform now comprises five strategies across private equity, infrastructure and real estate.