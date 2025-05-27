Visa Announces Antony Cahill as CEO of European Operations

Visa announced Tuesday that it has named Antony Cahill as its new Regional President and Chief Executive Officer for its European operations.

Cahill will succeed Charlotte Hogg, who is stepping down after eight years at the helm to pursue a new opportunity.

Cahill, a Visa veteran and experienced banking executive, is expected to begin his new role in early June and will be based in London.

Since 2023, he has served as President of Visa’s Value-Added Services (VAS), overseeing a $9 billion global business with more than 200 products. Under his leadership, Visa said VAS achieved over 20% annual revenue growth.

Cahill first joined Visa in 2018 as Managing Director for Visa Europe before becoming Deputy CEO, where he managed client relationships across 38 European markets. Prior to Visa, Cahill held senior positions at National Australia Bank and spent more than a decade at ANZ.

Visa CEO Ryan McInerney said Cahill is “uniquely qualified to lead Visa Europe,” citing his “deep understanding of the diversity and complexity of our markets.”

Oliver Jenkyn, Group President, Global Markets, added: “Antony is a driven, high-impact leader who is well-positioned to help us continue to accelerate our business.”

Visa Europe Chair Debbie Hewitt praised Hogg’s leadership, noting she “significantly increased revenue in the region” and expanded Visa’s presence in key European markets.

An internal search for Cahill’s successor at VAS is said to be underway.