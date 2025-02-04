Standard Chartered Appoints Maria Ramos as Group Chair

Standard Chartered said Tuesday that it has appointed Maria Ramos as its next Group Chair, succeeding José Viñals, who will retire following the company’s annual general meeting on 8 May 2025.

Ramos, who joined the bank’s board as an independent non-executive director in 2021, currently serves as Chair of the Board Risk Committee and Senior Independent Director.

Ramos is said to bring extensive experience in banking, government, and corporate leadership, having served as CEO of Absa Group Limited for a decade.

She has also held prominent roles at Transnet Ltd and South Africa’s National Treasury.

On accepting her new position, Ramos said she was “honoured” to take on the role at a crucial time in the bank’s transformation, adding that she looks forward to working with the board and management team to drive the next phase of the bank’s strategy.

Her appointment follows a global search process led by Phil Rivett, Chair of the company’s Selection Panel.

“Maria is an experienced Chair who benefits from a successful career across the private and public sectors. Her knowledge of the banking sector, as well as a deep understanding of the Group’s unique footprint stood out,” Rivett stated.

CEO Bill Winters commented: “There is significant momentum in the business, and I am confident that Maria will help lead us as we innovate and execute for greater value for our clients and other stakeholders.”