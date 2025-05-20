HKEX Appoints Herbert Hui as New Chief Financial Officer

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) has named Herbert Hui as its new Group Chief Financial Officer, effective 9 June 2025.

Hui succeeds Vanessa Lau, who will remain as HKEX Chief Operating Officer following a decade overseeing the exchange’s finance functions, including five years as Group CFO.

In his new role, Hui will oversee HKEX’s Financial, Treasury and Investor Relations functions and will report to Chief Executive Officer Bonnie Y Chan. He will also join the firm’s Management Committee.

“I am delighted to welcome Herbert to the HKEX family,” said Chan. “His deep experience across a wide range of financial disciplines from his decadeslong career will be immensely valuable to the organisation, and to our colleagues.”

Before joining HKEX, Hui was Group Financial Controller at Wheelock Properties. He previously served as Finance Director and Executive Directorate member at MTR Corporation between 2016 and 2023.

Earlier in his career, he held senior positions at Morgan Stanley Asia and HSBC Investment Banking Asia.

Chan added that Hui’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment as HKEX pushes forward with strategic initiatives to enhance the resilience, vibrancy and liquidity of its markets.

Lau will continue to lead the Group Strategy, Operations and Strategic Projects teams, with a focus on the daily running of the business and further development of HKEX’s platform.