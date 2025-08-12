Equiti Group Appoints 3 New Executives; Sartaj Singh Promoted to Chief Technology Officer

Equiti Group has announced three senior appointments as part of its strategy to strengthen leadership and accelerate global expansion.

Sartaj Singh has been promoted to chief technology officer after serving as global head of technology since December 2023.

He is said to have overseen a transformation of the company’s technology infrastructure, enhancing stability, scalability and sophistication across core platforms.

As CTO, Singh will focus on embedding intelligence across operations to deliver faster, more intuitive client experiences.

Rick Fulton has been named chief risk and audit officer. In the past two years, the firm said Fulton has built a high-performing risk management function, improving the firm’s ability to address market, credit and enterprise risks.

Fulton will continue to lead the development of the risk and audit departments in line with governance and strategic goals.

Sean Hong becomes chief financial officer, having joined the company in August 2023.

Equiti Group said Hong has repositioned the finance function as a strategic partner, boosting financial performance, improving cost management and providing insights to support growth.

As CFO, Hong will focus on operational efficiency and scalability.

Group CEO Iskandar Najjar said: “Sartaj, Rick, and Sean bring the expertise to lead in fast-changing environments and help us set new standards in trading technology, governance, and performance. More importantly, they share our commitment to innovation, client-centricity, and building a stronger, more agile organisation.”

Equiti said the appointments position it to continue delivering technology-driven growth and cutting-edge solutions in global markets.