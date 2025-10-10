TP ICAP’s Fusion Digital Assets Hits $1 Billion in Monthly Volume

TP ICAP’s Fusion Digital Assets has surpassed $1 billion in monthly traded volume across Bitcoin and Ether spot markets, underscoring growing institutional adoption of regulated crypto trading venues.

The FCA-registered platform combines TP ICAP’s trading expertise with independent custodial infrastructure and diversified liquidity from top-tier market makers.

“The digital asset landscape is at a critical inflection point, evolving from a niche asset class into a core component of the global financial ecosystem,” said Simon Forster, Global Co-Head of Digital Assets.

“This transition, driven by more sophisticated trading participants, requires institutional-grade infrastructure built on the foundations of liquidity, transparency, and trust – precisely what we’ve built with Fusion Digital Assets.”

The exchange plans to expand access to TP ICAP’s global client base, with its APIs designed to be asset-agnostic and support future on-chain assets such as stablecoins.

Forster said the firm also expects strong opportunities from the tokenisation of traditional assets, an area where TP ICAP already has a significant market presence.

The milestone follows a surge in institutional interest in compliant, operationally efficient crypto infrastructure. Fusion’s design mirrors traditional markets, providing the governance and safeguards institutions expect.