Robinhood Crypto Launches Crypto Transfers in Europe

Robinhood Crypto announced the launch of crypto transfers for their European customers on Tuesday, which they said is one of the most requested features in the region.

The feature allows users to deposit and withdraw over 20 cryptocurrencies, including major players like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Solana (SOL).

“With the launch of crypto transfers in Europe, we’re making self-custody and entering DeFi simpler and more accessible for our customers,” commented Johann Kerbrat, VP and GM of Robinhood Crypto. “Support for deposits and withdrawals gives customers more control over their crypto while ensuring they have the same safe, low-cost, and reliable experience they expect from Robinhood.”

Robinhood Crypto added that it is offering a limited-time promotion: a 1% match on all crypto deposits, paid out in the same currency deposited (subject to a cap).

The launch adds to Robinhood Crypto’s existing suite of European offerings, which includes commission-free trading for over 35 cryptocurrencies, free Bitcoin trading with a sign-up bonus, staking options for Solana (SOL) with an estimated 5.23% APY, and a limited-time 100% staking match bonus, high-yield rewards of 15% on USD Coin (USDC) holdings with no limits, and educational programs with cryptocurrency rewards.

The broker added that user crypto is not lent or leveraged, with the majority stored in cold storage. Additionally, accounts are protected by industry-leading security measures and crime insurance against theft and cyberattacks.

Crypto transfers are available to all eligible Robinhood Crypto customers in Europe.