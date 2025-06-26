Kraken Secures MiCA Licence, Cementing European Ambitions

The timing couldn’t be more opportune, as euro-denominated spot trading on the platform has witnessed a surge, now accounting for a substantial 17.5% of Kraken’s total trading volume.

Kraken has emerged as the first major global exchange to secure a Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) licence from the Central Bank of Ireland. This regulatory coup grants Kraken the golden ticket to “passport” its services across all 30 member states of the European Economic Area (EEA), marking a pivotal moment in its quest for dominance in the burgeoning European digital asset market.

The MiCA framework, which became fully applicable in December 2024, represents a watershed moment for the crypto industry in Europe. It aims to provide a harmonized regulatory structure, fostering innovation while simultaneously safeguarding consumers and investors, and combating money laundering and other illicit activities. By achieving this milestone, Kraken has not only validated its commitment to regulatory compliance but also gained a significant competitive edge over rivals still navigating the complex European regulatory environment.

Arjun Sethi, co-CEO of Kraken, underscored the importance of this achievement, stating, “Being the first major global crypto platform to receive authorization from the CBI affirms Kraken’s commitment to building for the long term.” He emphasized the rigorous efforts undertaken by the Kraken team to meet the Central Bank of Ireland’s “gold-standard regulatory expectations.” This licence follows Kraken’s earlier successes in securing an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license from the Central Bank of Ireland and registering as a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) with the Bank of Spain, further solidifying its foothold in the Eurozone.

Kraken’s triumph arrives amidst a flurry of activity within the crypto exchange sector, as companies scramble to secure MiCA licenses across various European jurisdictions. Crypto.com and OKX have obtained licenses in Malta, while Coinbase and Bitstamp have been approved by Luxembourg’s regulator. Bitpanda, an exchange based in Europe, has notably secured MiCA licenses from three countries, including its home country, Austria. This competitive landscape highlights the strategic importance of regulatory compliance in gaining market access and building trust with European users.

The MiCA licence allows holders to operate across the EEA under a unified framework, significantly reducing the regulatory burden and facilitating cross-border expansion. This “passporting” capability is particularly valuable for Kraken, enabling it to offer its comprehensive suite of services, including cryptocurrency exchange, staking, and custodial wallet services, to a broader audience across Europe.

The broader cryptocurrency market is also playing a role in shaping the outlook for exchanges like Kraken. Bitcoin (BTC), the bellwether of the crypto market, has demonstrated strong performance, trading above $107,000 and reflecting renewed investor confidence. This positive sentiment could further boost trading activity on Kraken and other exchanges, driving revenue growth and potentially increasing valuations.