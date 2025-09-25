GCEX Acquires GlobalBlock to Expand Digital Assets Offering

GCEX Group announced on Thursday that it has acquired GlobalBlock, a crypto brokerage and asset management firm with more than $60 million in client assets.

The deal extends GCEX’s reach from its established over-the-counter trading, conversion and technology services into wealth management, targeting high-net-worth individuals and asset managers.

The companies plan to integrate their platforms, combining GCEX’s regulated multi-asset trading infrastructure and Tier 1 liquidity with GlobalBlock’s proprietary AI-driven fund management technology.

Lars Holst, founder and chief executive of GCEX, said: “Acquiring GlobalBlock is a strategic leap forward for GCEX, expanding our footprint, our client base, our team, and our capabilities. GlobalBlock’s founders have built a standout, profitable firm, with world-class products.”

GCEX said the partnership would strengthen its position in both traditional and digital finance, giving clients broader product access, market-leading pricing and advanced trading platforms. Holst added that both firms share “values in terms of innovation, service and integrity.”

David Thomas, co-founder of GlobalBlock, described the acquisition as a natural fit: “Their strong regulatory licenses and global reach perfectly complement our business model. This partnership allows us to expand our wealth management and digital asset solutions while continuing to operate under the GlobalBlock brand that our clients trust.”

GCEX holds licences in the UK, Denmark and Dubai, while GlobalBlock is regulated in Lithuania. The combined group aims to accelerate growth globally, with backing from investor True Global Ventures and legal support from DLA Piper.