Exodus Partners with Crypto.com Custody Trust to Bolster Digital Asset Security

Exodus Movement revealed Monday that it has appointed Crypto.com Custody Trust Company as its digital asset custodian, reinforcing its treasury security and commitment to regulatory compliance.

The agreement will see Crypto.com Custody Trust provide institutional-grade custody services to Exodus, utilising its regulated framework and secure infrastructure to safeguard assets.

The firm stated that the partnership complements Exodus’ existing self-custody model, diversifying treasury management and adding an additional layer of protection.

Eric Anziani, president and chief operating officer of Crypto.com, said they are “pleased to support Exodus as their digital asset custodian of choice,” as well as “reinforcing its leadership in the self custody space.”

“By providing our best-in-class, regulated and secure custody solutions, we help Exodus strengthen its treasury management while continuing to innovate for millions of customers worldwide,” added Anziani.

Exodus, which has positioned itself as a leader in self-custody solutions, said the move reflects its broader mission to combine innovation with responsible practices in the fast-evolving crypto sector.

JP Richardson, chief executive of Exodus, noted that by selecting Crypto.com Custody Trust Company, they “are not only safeguarding a portion of our treasury with institutional-grade protection but also reinforcing our commitment to building responsibly within the regulatory frameworks that will shape the future of digital assets.”

The partnership is expected to strengthen Exodus’ resilience while providing assurance to customers amid heightened scrutiny of security and compliance in the digital asset industry.