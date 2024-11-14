21Shares Launches Aptos Staking ETP in Europe

21Shares, an issuer of cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs), said Thursday that it has launched the 21Shares Aptos Staking ETP (APTOS) on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Paris.

The move means it is the first-ever ETP in Europe tracking the performance of the Aptos (APT) cryptocurrency.

Aptos is a layer-1 blockchain, which the company says is designed for high scalability and low transaction costs.

It is said to be particularly well-suited for applications like gaming and decentralized finance (DeFi), leveraging the Move programming language developed by Meta’s Diem team. The company believes its approach enables Aptos to handle a high volume of transactions efficiently, making it an attractive platform for developers.

The company explains that the 21Shares Aptos Staking ETP tracks the performance of Aptos while capturing staking yields that are reinvested into the ETP for enhanced performance.

They add that it provides investors with a regulated way to gain exposure to Aptos. By staking APT tokens, the ETP aims to generate additional returns for investors.

Hany Rashwan, Co-Founder and CEO of 21Shares stated: “Following the success of our Solana ETP and SUI ETP, the 21Shares Aptos Staking ETP represents a milestone moment for the European market.”

“Aptos is a next-generation blockchain designed for speed, low costs and seamless transactions, and we’re thrilled to be bringing the first-ever Aptos ETP to European investors.”