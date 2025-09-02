Coincheck to Acquire French Crypto Prime Brokerage Aplo in European Expansion Push

Coincheck Group has agreed to acquire Paris-based digital asset prime brokerage Aplo SAS, in a deal aimed at strengthening its reach among institutional crypto investors in Europe.

Under the terms of the agreement, all outstanding shares of Aplo will be exchanged for newly issued ordinary shares of Coincheck Group. The transaction is expected to close in October 2025, subject to conditions and undertakings.

The acquisition marks Coincheck’s first move to expand outside Japan as part of its strategy to build both retail and institutional businesses internationally.

The company said it continues to explore acquisitions and strategic investments to add complementary expertise, services and licences.

Founded in 2019, Aplo provides algorithmic execution, access to liquidity, and a regulatory framework tailored for institutional clients.

It is registered with France’s financial markets regulator AMF and is seeking full authorisation under the EU’s Market in Crypto Assets Regulation.

The firm currently serves more than 60 institutional clients and was named “Prime Broker of the Year (EMEA)” at the 2025 Hedgeweek Global Digital Asset Awards.

Gary Simanson, CEO of Coincheck Group, said: “Aplo brings us proven technology, expertise recognised by institutional clients in Europe, and a high performance team with an entrepreneurial culture.”

Aplo’s co-founder and CEO Oliver Yates said: “By combining our technology and operational expertise with the financial strength and strategic vision of Coincheck Group, we can together set new standards of transparency, security and efficiency in this market.”

All four Aplo founders will remain with the company following completion.