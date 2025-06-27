Coinbase to Launch US Perpetual-Style Futures

On Thursday, Coinbase announced the launch of US Perpetual-Style Futures, a new suite of regulated crypto derivatives set to debut on July 21 via the Coinbase Derivatives Exchange.

The cryptocurrency exchange explained in a press release that the products are designed to replicate the functionality of global perpetual futures while remaining fully compliant with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) regulations.

Perpetual futures are said to dominate international crypto markets, accounting for more than 90% of trading activity in some estimates.

However, such products have been largely unavailable to US traders, with Coinbase noting that some US-based traders have accessed perpetual futures through offshore exchanges. This introduces regulatory, custody, and counterparty risks.

Coinbase’s new offering seeks to close the gap with a domestic, regulated alternative.

“We’re incredibly proud to bring perpetual-style futures to the US – a transformative milestone that will represent the beginning of a new era in US market access, efficiency, and innovation,” said Coinbase.

The initial launch will include nano Bitcoin (0.01 BTC) and nano Ether (0.10 ETH) perpetual-style futures.

The contracts will offer five-year expirations, 24/7 trading, and a funding rate mechanism that aligns prices with spot markets.

Funding accrues hourly and is settled twice daily, enabling a spot-like experience with added leverage and capital efficiency.