BitGo Expands in Europe with Regulated Crypto Trading Services

BitGo has secured approval from Germany’s financial regulator BaFin to expand its European operations with regulated crypto trading services, marking a step in its growth across the region.

The licence extension, granted to BitGo Europe GmbH, allows institutional investors in the EU to access the company’s over-the-counter trading desk and electronic platform for spot trading in thousands of digital assets and stablecoins.

The firm said investors will benefit from aggregated access to liquidity from market makers and exchanges, designed to deliver competitive pricing and efficient execution.

The move builds on BitGo’s earlier approval under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) regime, first granted by BaFin in May 2025.

With the extension, BitGo Europe now offers custody, staking, transfer and trading services under one regulated platform.

“We are thrilled to bolster our European platform and enable our clients to trade seamlessly, competitively, and confidently,” commented Brett Reeves, Head of European Sales and Go Network at BitGo.

“By combining our institutional-grade custody solution with seamless, high-performance execution, clients will now be able to access deep liquidity with the peace of mind that their assets will remain in cold storage under MiCA-compliant, regulated custody. This is a game-changer for any institution looking to operate safely and efficiently in the digital assets markets.”

With the launch, BitGo becomes one of the few regulated custodians in Europe to offer a full suite of digital asset services, aiming to support institutions as the region’s crypto ecosystem matures.