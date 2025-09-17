21Shares Hits 50 Crypto ETPs in Europe with New Launches

21Shares AG announced Wednesday that it has expanded its product lineup in Europe to 50 exchange traded products (ETPs) with the launch of two new offerings: the 21Shares Artificial Superintelligence Alliance ETP (AFET) and the 21Shares Raydium ETP (ARAY).

The Zurich-based firm, one of the world’s largest issuers of crypto ETPs, now manages more than $11 billion globally.

It said the milestone underlined its role as the issuer with the broadest suite of physically backed crypto ETPs available to European investors.

AFET, listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Paris, provides liquid exposure to the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, a decentralised AI ecosystem formed through the merger of Fetch.ai, SingularityNET, Ocean Protocol and CUDOS.

The initiative aims to democratise artificial intelligence and offer an open alternative to dominant centralised providers.

ARAY, listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, gives investors access to Raydium, a leading decentralised exchange protocol built on Solana.

Raydium is said to integrate deep liquidity, innovative tokenomics and multiple revenue streams, and is playing an expanding role in the tokenisation of real-world assets.

“With these new launches, 21Shares now offers investors access to 50 physically backed crypto ETPs across Europe – the broadest product lineup in the industry,” said Duncan Moir, President of 21Shares.

“Reaching this milestone, while surpassing $11 billion in assets under management globally, reflects our commitment to making it simple for European investors to access the most innovative and fast-growing sectors of the crypto economy through simple, transparent, and institutional-grade products.”