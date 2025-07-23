21Shares and Societe Generale Partner to Expand Institutional Access to Crypto ETPs in Europe

21Shares announced Wednesday that it has partnered with Societe Generale to enhance institutional access to its cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs) across Germany and Eastern Europe.

Under the agreement, Societe Generale will act as market maker for 21Shares’ Bitcoin and Ethereum ETPs, traded under the tickers ABTC, CBTC, AETH, and CETH, on key fund platforms used by institutional investors.

The bank will provide over-the-counter liquidity, improving execution quality and access for professional investors in the region.

“These platforms, typically operated by major financial institutions, serve as critical infrastructure for institutional trading,” 21Shares said in a statement.

“By joining these platforms, where Societe Generale acts as a market maker, 21Shares’ flagship crypto products will now be accessible to a wider base of professional investors.”

Alistair Byas-Perry, Global Head of Capital Markets & EMEA Investment at 21Shares, said they “are thrilled to partner with Societe Generale, a major player in the European ETF space.”

“By bringing liquidity to our Bitcoin and Ethereum ETPs, Societe Generale is helping us advance our mission to deliver the most efficient and trusted crypto investment solutions to the market,” added Byas-Perry.

Martina Schroettle, Head of ETF Sales Trading UK at Societe Generale, called the move “a significant milestone” and said the partnership reflects the bank’s commitment to broadening access to innovative ETPs for institutional clients across Europe.